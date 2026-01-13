The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) – a national coalition of independent physicians, healthcare providers, and researchers – today applauded the appointment of IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Kimberly Biss to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). Dr. Biss, a Florida based Obstetrician and Gynecologist, joins IMA Senior Fellow and ACIP Chair Dr. Kirk Milhoan, and IMA Senior Advisor Dr. Robert Malone on the vaccine panel, as IMA continues to push for transparency, accountability, and historic patient-centered reforms in US healthcare.

“The pendulum is definitely swinging in favor of patients,” said IMA President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Varon, who was hailed during the COVID Pandemic as a “hero doctor” for working 715 days straight treating critically ill patients. “For too long, major conflicts of interest marked the actions of ACIP, with the panel becoming a rubber stamp for the pharmaceutical industry. Now, doctors are restoring the panel to a patient-first, individualized healthcare focus. And when it comes to vaccines, that’s ‘just what the doctor ordered.’”

About Dr. Kimberly Biss

Dr. Kimberly Biss, M.D., is an Obstetrician and Gynecologist based in St. Petersburg, Florida. She has held multiple hospital leadership positions at Bayfront Health/Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, including Chief of Staff, Chairman of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Medical Executive Board Officer. Dr. Biss is board-certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology and maintains membership in several professional medical associations. Her experience includes clinical education roles and publication on COVID-19 vaccine safety for pregnant women.