Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paula Chandler's avatar
Paula Chandler
2d

Wow! Thats Fantastic!! Dr. Biss has her finger on the pulse. Been following her for years.

Reply
Share
Lori's avatar
Lori
2d

Loving this! News gets better and better.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Independent Medical Alliance · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture