Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

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Carol Herrmann's avatar
Carol Herrmann
1h

Too bad politics and profit are more important than children’s health.

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Dale Buchberger covid nerd's avatar
Dale Buchberger covid nerd
1h

What the serious fuck?

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