Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Apapach-Arte's avatar
Apapach-Arte
5h

And what about mRNA-based RSV and flu shots currently being marketed? Are those approved or under an EUA as well? I’m really confused.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Sybil's avatar
Sybil
3h

YAY!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Independent Medical Alliance
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture