“This experimental shot was forced upon workers, parents, and schoolchildren with the threat of destroying their lives if they didn’t comply. But in reality, it’s the shot itself that has destroyed lives. This is the beginning of the reckoning for the tremendous damage inflicted on Americans by forced mRNA mandates.” – Dr. Joseph Varon

As a national coalition of physicians, healthcare providers, and medical researchers, IMA doctors today applauded the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the FDA for revoking the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the COVID-19 mRNA shots, thereby nullifying all COVID shot mandates around the nation.

“Understand, the mRNA mandates have been a healthcare disaster, the full implications of which we’re just now beginning to experience,” said Dr. Joseph Varon, IMA President and Chief Medical Officer. “This experimental shot was forced upon workers, parents, and schoolchildren with the threat of destroying their lives if they didn’t comply. But in reality, it’s the shot itself that has destroyed lives. Today’s actions by the FDA are a much-needed return to sanity and the beginning of a reckoning for those who pushed these disastrous, anti-freedom mandates.”

Last month, the IMA called on HHS to fully repeal the COVID-19 shot EUA’s, and today HHS Secretary Kennedy announced that FDA has rescinded all EUAs for COVID-19 mRNA shots. The FDA has given limited marketing approval for certain shots for those at “high risk,” with the decision to receive the shot being made jointly by the patient and their doctor.

Healthcare Reform – Powered by You 🤝

We’ve been working toward healthcare reform long before it made headlines. The Independent Medical Alliance brings together doctors, scientists, and advocates who believe patients should come first—and that belief is finally gaining ground.

But we can’t keep that momentum without you.

Donate today to help us protect principled, patient-centered care and push back against the forces trying to shut it down.

