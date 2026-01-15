Breaking: IMA’s National Network of Independent Doctors Anchors New Coalition to End Medical Mandates in all 50 States
"This is the next step in bringing patient-centered reform to American healthcare. We're mobilizing thousands of independent doctors to dismantle medical mandates state by state" – Dr. Joseph Varon
“This is the next step in bringing patient-centered reform to American healthcare. We’re mobilizing thousands of independent doctors to dismantle medical mandates state by state, restoring true patient-informed choice and freedom.” – Dr. Joseph Varon
The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA), a powerhouse network of independent physicians, providers, and researchers, today announced its role as a founding member of the Medical Freedom Act Coalition. Launched alongside Stand for Health Freedom (SHF) and Health Freedom Defense Fund (HFDF), this alliance unites over a dozen organizations to prohibit medical mandates in all 50 states and safeguard informed consent, parental rights, and doctor-patient autonomy.
“America’s patchwork of coercive mandates is eroding patient rights,” said IMA President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Varon. “We’re mobilizing thousands of independent doctors to dismantle them state by state and restore true freedom of choice in healthcare decisions.”
Building on Idaho’s groundbreaking 2025 Medical Freedom Act, the coalition targets the coercive regulations eroding personal health freedoms. IMA mobilizes its tens of thousands of doctors to drive state-level reforms, ensuring no American faces discrimination over medical decisions.
“No American should fear that their medical choices will impact their right to live a normal life,” said HFDF Founder Leslie Manookian in an announcement news release.
See the full Health Freedom Defense Fund news release here. For more information, contact Lynne@IMAHealth.org.
Healthcare Reform—Powered by You 🤝
We’ve been working toward healthcare reform long before it made headlines. The Independent Medical Alliance brings together doctors, scientists, and advocates who believe patients should come first—and that belief is finally gaining ground.
But we can’t keep that momentum without you.
Donate today to help us protect principled, patient-centered care and push back against the forces trying to shut it down.
Wonderful!! Too many people have to follow the mandates to keep a job or go to school! Thank you for your efforts to end all m,andates!
I miss the days where there were doctors offices, couple blocks away that you could walk to and see the same person all the time and feel like you developed a relationship with them and actually your whole family did.