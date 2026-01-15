“This is the next step in bringing patient-centered reform to American healthcare. We’re mobilizing thousands of independent doctors to dismantle medical mandates state by state, restoring true patient-informed choice and freedom.” – Dr. Joseph Varon

The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA), a powerhouse network of independent physicians, providers, and researchers, today announced its role as a founding member of the Medical Freedom Act Coalition. Launched alongside Stand for Health Freedom (SHF) and Health Freedom Defense Fund (HFDF), this alliance unites over a dozen organizations to prohibit medical mandates in all 50 states and safeguard informed consent, parental rights, and doctor-patient autonomy.

“America’s patchwork of coercive mandates is eroding patient rights,” said IMA President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Varon. “We’re mobilizing thousands of independent doctors to dismantle them state by state and restore true freedom of choice in healthcare decisions.”

Building on Idaho’s groundbreaking 2025 Medical Freedom Act, the coalition targets the coercive regulations eroding personal health freedoms. IMA mobilizes its tens of thousands of doctors to drive state-level reforms, ensuring no American faces discrimination over medical decisions.

“No American should fear that their medical choices will impact their right to live a normal life,” said HFDF Founder Leslie Manookian in an announcement news release.

See the full Health Freedom Defense Fund news release here. For more information, contact Lynne@IMAHealth.org.