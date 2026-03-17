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Jared's avatar
Jared
10h

He's not a judge. He is a tyrant with power. He needs to be removed. The STATE is out of control. No care for the people or the law. The worst!

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SEF's avatar
SEF
10h

Yes, this Biden-appointed judge Brian Murphy absolutely committed major overreach (as did Biden himself when he imposed vaccine mandates). But the Trump administration is committing overreach and plenty of egregious crimes day after day. The post is 100% true, but it should not be just one-sided, especially not now.

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