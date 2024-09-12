Just back from Brazil, your host last night Dr. Joseph Varon, together with three wonderful Senior Fellows, Dr. Jennifer Hibberd, Dr. Carlos Nigro and Dr. Ana Cristina Ferretti had a great discussion on medical censorship in Brazil, the mandate madness and the ‘Letter from São Paulo’.

The Senior Fellows’ network is working.

With a beaming smile, Dr. Joseph Varon, president and chief medical officer FLCCC Alliance shared, “Tonight, it is my pleasure to introduce a few more of our FLCCC international senior fellows.”

They were:

And they were all at the 3rd Annual World Congress, Doctors for Life in Brazil conference. In all, there were nine Senior Fellows presenting.

And very importantly too, the FLCCC Alliance was a co-sponsor. The FLCCC Senior Fellowship really is going places. It’s so great to see.

So what was last night’s webinar like? MG had it in one. We completely agree.

That’s the FLCCC. Always informative. Always the truth. And always such a brilliant Wednesday night highlight. Talking about highlights…

Introducing the ‘3rd Annual World Congress, Doctors for Life in Brazil'

Dr. Nigro was delighted to share, “We had almost 80 speakers, about 40 Brazilian speakers, and 40 ‘all of the world’ speakers. And it was a great time to see, and make new friends. It was a great, great conference.”

And what were the goals?

“The main goals of the Congress,” he continued, “were to analyze the mistakes made by doctors, politicians, journalists and lawyers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and to suggest a more ethical and efficient approach, without violating medical autonomy, individual freedoms and the sovereignty of nations in the next pandemic that some people are promising.”

And were the goals met? Well, see a little lower, all about the pull-no-punches ‘Letter from São Paulo’. It’s a great read.

Shining the light On Medical Censorship in Brazil.

So how did Dr. Ferretti feel about the FLCCC, Dr. Varon and the current situation in Brazil?

In her heartfelt way, she shared, “I feel honored to be part of the senior fellowship. And I love you, Dr. Varon, for being here and giving the support to amplify our voice about what's happening in Brazil. It's horrible. It's a dictatorship time, and the worst is yet to come.”

As a psychiatrist, Dr. Ferretti has also studied closely the manipulations of language that are currently harming the health and lives of millions.

It wasn’t comfortable watching, and the news on mandates was even worse.

Dr. Ferretti continued, “So Brazil is the only country that has the obligation by the state to use the vaccines in children with a six months obligation. So the father or mother are not free to choose.”

It is complete #MandateMadness. And MA in the chat was absolutely correct. Though the spotlight was on Brazil, the message is global.

Remember the censorship. And don’t memory-hole the mandates. They’re not over. They’re still in place in so many places, and the hurt caused, over the last 3 years, for so many is a very real thing.

A letter from São Paulo

Dr. Hibberd, unfazed by the request, after loads of input from all contributors, willingly took on the task of distilling about fifteen pages down to its current four. And it now eloquently states the findings and the position of the 3rd World Congress of the Doctors for Life?

She shared, “You know what? It was a pleasure doing it. We've done this before, because this is the third Congress we’ve done. It was a real pleasure putting it together. It wasn't difficult. You know, once you can see, you don't unsee!”

There are 17 lies in the form of misinformation listed here in the letter. Please read and share and share.

Here’s a snippet from the closing:

“To the UN, WEF, WHO ‘Great Reset’ to ‘Build Back Better’ Let’s recreate a health system based on Cures not Dis-Ease It is our obligation to Act in Honor and Do No Harm.”

It’s a wonderful ‘Letter from São Paulo’. And such a timely reminder of that ‘oh so conveniently forgotten’ commitment to ‘first do no harm’.

Just before the webinar closed, our colleague Dwayne took the opportunity to drop the following into the chat.

We’re never shy about coming forward just to nudge a little to remind that without your incredible generosity we wouldn’t have been able to co-sponsor the 3rd World Congress of the Doctors for Life.

Or, as Dr. Varon mentioned up front, “I want to thank everybody that supports the FLCCC Alliance. When you support us, we can do all this great work, like these important weekly webinars. We still need your continued support.”

So if you can, please consider supporting us today.

Another very important initiative that you’re supporting is the Journal of the FLCCC Alliance.

As Dr. Varon shared, “The journal is almost live, but submissions are still open. We are not sponsored by pharmaceutical companies. We are not sponsored by any major industry, so I am really looking forward to your submission.”

The email address is submissions@theflccc.org. Send them in. Dr. Varon and his review team can’t wait to receive them.

As VS dropped into the chat, it really will be ‘A Medical Journal of Truth’.

We can’t wait for that first publication, and we can’t wait to see you again next Wednesday evening. Same time, same place.

Until then.

Cheers

Greg