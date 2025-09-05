Born into Risk: The mRNA Generation

What happens when an entirely new generation enters the world exposed to experimental mRNA technology? In this timely conversation, Dr. Ryan Cole, IMA Senior Fellow and pathologist, hosts Dr. Lynn Fynn, to unpack emerging data around fertility, pregnancy, and child health in the wake of the COVID-19 injection rollout.

Together, they explore key findings that are being ignored or suppressed—like mRNA traces in breast milk, the role of lipid nanoparticles in reproductive health, and the absence of completed toxicity studies. What are the risks for children born to vaccinated parents, and what does true informed consent look like now?

Grounded in data and delivered by physicians who’ve sounded the alarm from the start, this episode offers clarity, evidence, and hope for a future grounded in transparency and medical truth.

A new generation is entering the world with early and often unacknowledged exposure to mRNA technology—before conception, during pregnancy, and in the first months of life. In this IMA webinar, Senior Fellow Dr. Ryan Cole is joined by physician and researcher Dr. Lynn Fynn to examine what current data tells us about risks to fertility, pregnancy outcomes, and child health after the COVID-19 injection campaign.

The discussion opens with two current events: Mississippi’s declaration of a public health emergency over a spike in infant mortality and a call for transparency on COVID-19 shot data issued by President Trump.

That call was answered the same day by IMA President Dr. Joseph Varon in an open letter to the White House urging full public disclosure.

Against this backdrop, Drs. Cole and Fynn walk through the most current evidence on reproductive and generational health concerns—and what families need to know now.

A Broken Trend: Infant and Child Health in the mRNA Era

After more than two decades of steady decline, infant mortality in the United States reversed course in 2021. Using CDC Wonder data and visualizations developed by the anonymous analyst known as The Ethical Skeptic, Dr. Fynn outlined the pattern clearly: a sharp deviation from baseline trends in all-cause mortality among children ages 0–4, coinciding with the widespread rollout of mRNA injections.

“I thank Ethical Skeptic ☀ and also Dr. Clare Craig in the UK… I doubled back on their work and corroborated it to a T.” — Dr. Lynn Fynn

The change is not explained by COVID infection. Even with COVID deaths removed from the data set, excess deaths in this age group remain elevated.

Download PDF: Full Webinar Slides

Highlights from the data presented:

Estimated 77% increase in excess deaths among U.S. children ages 0–4

Increases in respiratory failure, sepsis, and neurological conditions among infants

A similar spike in Japan: over 600,000 excess deaths, including neonatal cases

Dr. Fynn emphasized that these trends match injuries observed in vaccinated adults—cardiac, inflammatory, and neurological conditions—now seen in newborns with no known exposure other than maternal vaccination.

Reproductive Red Flags: Fertility and Pregnancy Data

A growing body of research points to the biodistribution of lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) as a contributing factor to reproductive and generational health risks.

“We’re not just talking about this generation. We’re talking about the future—what’s passed on to their kids and their kids.” — Dr. Lynn Fynn

Dr. Fynn presented several key findings:

LNPs cross the placenta and can reach fetal organs within one hour (Chen et al., 2025)

mRNA and spike protein have been found in ovaries, testes, and breastmilk

Pfizer’s own biodistribution data (obtained via FOIA) showed bioaccumulation in the liver, spleen, and reproductive tissue

Toxicity studies were never completed on key excipients (ALC-0159, ALC-0315) prior to emergency authorization

She noted that no long-term carcinogenicity, genotoxicity, or teratogenicity studies were completed before the rollout.

The Meaning of Consent After COVID

Informed consent depends on full disclosure. That standard was not met.

“Unless you can tell me everything that’s going to happen in my fetus if I take this thing… then I don’t want to hear it.” — Dr. Lynn Fynn

Dr. Cole added that regulatory bodies should have responded to these emerging signals with immediate risk-benefit reassessment:

“We introduced a new toxin into the population. And now we’re seeing signals. All our energy should be going to the vaccine-injured and understanding what happened.” — Dr. Ryan Cole

Both speakers emphasized that public health messaging during the COVID-19 response left no room for caution and that physicians were pressured to repeat claims of safety despite missing data.

What Parents Can Do Now

Toward the end of the conversation, Dr. Fynn outlined several practical ways families can reduce risk and support resilience in exposed children.

Support healthy development:

Nutrient-dense whole foods; avoid seed oils

Optimize vitamin D levels and hydration

Support mitochondrial health (e.g., red light therapy, NAC)

Limit use of Tylenol and unnecessary imaging

Minimize future exposure:

Reconsider routine interventions not backed by current safety data

Prioritize trust-based relationships with clinicians willing to share full information

Advocate for appropriate screenings and postnatal follow-up if exposed during pregnancy

“We can’t change the past, but we can help the next generation thrive. That starts with honesty.” — Dr. Lynn Fynn

Transparency is the Only Way Forward

While the emerging signals are serious, Drs. Fynn and Cole both emphasized the importance of transparency, science-driven reform, and patient empowerment—not fear.

“We need you in this fight,” said Dr. Fynn. “We need you in every aspect—from whatever funding you can help with, to simply getting the word out.” “Let’s make the world a better place for the younger generation,” added Dr. Cole. “Let’s not put their lives at risk with unnecessary things.”

More Resources & References