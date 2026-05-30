Beyond Lyme: Tick-Borne Illness, Alpha-Gal Syndrome, and Prevention

Host: Dr. Ryan Cole | Guests: Dr. Kat Lindley and Dr. Lynn Fynn

Could one tick bite change the way your body reacts to food? Alpha-Gal Syndrome is making headlines, but it is only one part of a much larger conversation about ticks, insect-borne illness, prevention, and public health transparency. Dr. Ryan Cole is joined by Dr. Kat Lindley and Dr. Lynn Fynn for a practical discussion on Alpha-Gal Syndrome, tick-borne illness beyond Lyme disease, and what families should know before heading outdoors this season. The goal is awareness, not fear. The conversation covers what to watch for after a tick bite, how to reduce exposure, when to seek medical guidance, and how patients can ask better questions about prevention and risk.

A tick bite that changes your relationship with food sounds like science fiction. For the estimated 450,000 Americans with Alpha-Gal Syndrome, it’s just something they live with. The condition, triggered primarily by the Lone Star tick, causes an immune reaction to a sugar molecule found in most mammalian products. And it doesn’t stop at red meat.

The average patient waits seven years for a diagnosis. The delay happens because Alpha-Gal breaks the rules of conventional food allergies: it’s triggered by a sugar instead of a protein, symptoms appear hours after eating instead of minutes, and it can develop at any age. People wake up in the middle of the night with hives, GI distress, or worse, and never connect it to dinner.

This week’s IMA Weekly Show brought together three physicians to break down what Alpha-Gal Syndrome is, where it shows up in everyday products, how it’s diagnosed and managed, and what families should know about tick-borne illness and prevention heading into summer.

Meet the Experts Dr. Kat Lindley Board-certified family physician; Director of the IMA Fellowship Program; IMA Senior Fellow, Family Medicine; co-founder of the Global Health Project. Dr. Lindley brings a front-line clinical perspective to tick-borne illness, from diagnosis and prophylaxis to the practical prevention strategies families can use every day. Dr. Lynn Fynn Retired infectious disease specialist, now solely focused on clinical research. Dr. Fynn holds patents in novel therapeutic formulations globally and is in the process of validating new mechanisms for catecholamine stimulation by the Sympathetic Nervous System. She also has award-winning formulations for supplements used by high-performance athletes worldwide. Dr. Ryan Cole IMA Head of Medical & Scientific Affairs. Board-certified pathologist. Dr. Cole hosts this week’s conversation and contributes his background in pathology and immune mechanisms to the discussion.

1. What Alpha-Gal Syndrome Is (and Why It’s Easy to Miss)

Alpha-Gal Syndrome is an allergic reaction to galactose-alpha-1,3-galactose, a sugar molecule found on the cells of most non-primate mammals. When a Lone Star tick bites a person, it can transfer alpha-gal from previous animal hosts into the wound. The immune system flags that sugar as a threat and builds IgE antibodies against it. From that point on, eating mammalian products can trigger a reaction.

“It’s a sugar, not a protein. Most people, when they think of allergies, think of a bigger protein that they’re allergic to, but this is actually a sugar that they’re allergic to.” — Dr. Lynn Fynn

What makes Alpha-Gal unusual is the delay. Because the sugar molecule rides on fats and proteins that have to pass through digestion, symptoms typically appear three to eight hours after eating. Dr. Fynn described it as “the midnight allergy” because reactions often hit in the middle of the night, long after the meal that caused them.

That delay is the main reason diagnosis takes so long. Symptoms can range from mild GI discomfort and hives to full anaphylaxis, and they’re easy to attribute to something else. It’s not a reportable condition, so the estimated 450,000 cases in the U.S. likely undercount the real number.

The condition can develop at any age, though the average onset is between 40 and 50. It was first identified in the southeastern United States, but as the Lone Star tick’s habitat expands northward and into the upper Midwest, cases are appearing in new regions. At least 13 tick species worldwide have been found to carry alpha-gal, and the condition has been reported on every continent except Antarctica.

2. It’s Not Just Red Meat: How Wide the Net Gets

The obvious triggers are mammalian meats: beef, pork, lamb, venison, bison. But the alpha-gal molecule is present in any product derived from those animals, and the list is longer than most people expect:

Dairy: milk, cheese, butter, ice cream, yogurt

Gelatin products: gummies, marshmallows, broths, gel capsules in medications and supplements

Medications: porcine-derived heparin, cetuximab (a biologic used in colorectal and head/neck cancers), and certain vaccines containing gelatin stabilizers

Personal care products: tallow-based skincare, lanolin from wool (found in lotions, lip balms, and even some sweaters)

Other: supplements containing magnesium stearate, some alcohols filtered through gelatin, even cod roe and carrageenan (derived from red algae) in rare cases

“You can have an allergic reaction to that, and then cosmetics. You know, now we’re getting a lot of these natural cosmetics lines that come from tallow.” — Dr. Kat Lindley

Dr. Fynn pointed out that some of the earliest Alpha-Gal diagnoses actually came from cancer patients receiving cetuximab. Patients in the southeastern U.S. were having severe anaphylactic reactions on their first round of the biologic, which was unusual because first-exposure anaphylaxis typically requires prior sensitization. Tracing the reactions back revealed the alpha-gal connection.

The labeling gap makes management harder. Many products don’t disclose mammalian-derived ingredients, and compound pharmacies may default to collagen-derived capsules unless patients specifically request plant-based gel caps.

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3. Cofactors, Diagnosis, and What Comes Next

Several cofactors can escalate the severity of an Alpha-Gal reaction. Dr. Fynn explained that anything increasing gut permeability or vasodilation raises the risk:

NSAIDs (ibuprofen, etc.) inhibit COX-1, producing leukotrienes that are potent allergy mediators

Alcohol increases gut permeability and vasodilation

Exercise within four to six hours of eating mammalian protein increases blood flow and can intensify a reaction

The diagnostic test is an Alpha-Gal specific IgE antibody titer. Dr. Lindley stressed the importance of ordering the right test: Alpha-Gal IgE, not alpha-galactosidase, which is a completely different condition. If a tick bite is recent, testing within about four weeks gives the immune system enough time to mount a detectable response.

Dr. Fynn recommended saving any tick for identification. The Lone Star tick is easily recognized, especially the female, which carries a distinctive white dot on its back.

Management is primarily avoidance. Patients need to eliminate mammalian meats, dairy, and gelatin-based products. But the condition isn’t necessarily permanent. Some patients see their IgE levels decline over time. Dr. Fynn suggested re-testing at six months and one year.

“You can go check your IgE levels like six months and then at a year. And if you see it start going down to not even detectable, you can safely start introducing meats into your diet one by one.” — Dr. Lynn Fynn

Emerging approaches include Soliman auricular acupuncture, which uses a semi-permanent needle placement in the ear. The data is retrospective, but Dr. Fynn noted that a high percentage of patients in the available studies tolerated meat again after treatment. Sublingual immunotherapy is also worth discussing with an allergist.

4. Tick-Borne Illness Beyond Lyme

Alpha-Gal gets the headlines, but ticks carry a long list of infections that often fly under the radar. Lyme disease is the most recognized, but Dr. Cole and Dr. Fynn noted several others that clinicians and patients should be aware of: anaplasmosis, babesiosis, ehrlichiosis, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and tularemia.

Geography matters. Lyme is most common on the East Coast and increasingly in California’s canyons. Ehrlichiosis is more prevalent in the upper Midwest. Lone Star ticks prefer humid climates and are spreading northward from the Southeast. Dry heat, as in Arizona and New Mexico, is inhospitable to them.

One question from the audience asked about the overlap between Alpha-Gal and mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS). Dr. Fynn explained that the presentations can be nearly indistinguishable: GI issues, skin reactions, sensitivities. The Alpha-Gal IgE test is what separates them. A positive titer points toward Alpha-Gal; a negative result with similar symptoms warrants further investigation for MCAS.

The reassuring context is that not every tick bite leads to illness. Millions of tick bites happen every year. A healthy immune system clears many exposures without incident.

“It’s only a small percentage of people that get bit by a tick that will end up with something.” — Dr. Ryan Cole

5. Prevention That Works Without Living in Fear

The panel spent considerable time on practical steps, and the through-line was consistent: go outside, enjoy life, and take reasonable precautions.

If you find an attached tick, pull it straight out by the head with fine-tipped tweezers. Don’t burn it, twist it, or apply essential oils while it’s attached. Dr. Fynn explained that irritating an attached tick causes it to regurgitate into the wound, increasing the concentration of whatever it’s carrying. Remove it cleanly, save it in a ziplock bag, and see a physician.

Prophylaxis in high-risk Lyme areas is straightforward. Dr. Lindley recommended a single dose of doxycycline (200mg for adults) after a tick bite. For patients allergic to doxycycline, alternatives include amoxicillin, cefuroxime, and azithromycin.

Repellents and barriers:

Permethrin on clothing, shoes, and hat brims kills ticks on contact

Picaridin is an effective alternative to DEET for skin application

Natural options: citronella, thyme, catnip, clove, lavender

Light-colored clothing makes ticks easier to spot

Tuck pants into socks to block the crawl path

Around the home:

Keep grass trimmed and leaf litter low

Plant tick-deterrent herbs along fence lines: lavender, marigolds, mums

Chickens, guinea hens, and possums eat large quantities of ticks

After being outdoors, shower and do a full-body check. Ticks favor hidden spots: armpits, hairline, behind the knees, and the belly button. Check pets thoroughly as well, and consider veterinary tick prevention products.

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Awareness, Not Fear

Ticks have been around for millions of years. Humans have lived alongside them the whole time. The tools to manage the risk aren’t new or complicated: clothing, repellents, tick checks, and knowing when to see a physician.

But the conversation doesn’t end at prevention. A 2025 paper in the Journal of Bioethics by Crutchfield and Harris described inducing meat allergies in humans as a “moral bio-enhancer.” When academic journals publish arguments for engineering allergies into populations, the public’s interest in transparency and informed consent isn’t paranoia. It’s reasonable.

“The most important thing is enjoy life. We can’t live in fear.” — Dr. Kat Lindley

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