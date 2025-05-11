Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kerr's avatar
Kerr
13h

Dr. Wakefield is a hero. He handled that whole ordeal with such class. Instead of fighting back against the lies he focused his attention to the families with children who were vaccine injured and helped them. There is actually a pub med article that shows when this “scare” happened, injection rates fell and you know what else fell in those years? You guessed it Autism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Homey's avatar
Homey
13h

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but the video imbed at the top of this post that should contain an interview between Drs. Marik and Wakefield is already censored. It's a dead link. Can you post the interview on some more neutral source, such as Bitchute, Rumble, or Odysee? TYVM. I would really like to listen to these two brave physicians.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Independent Medical Alliance
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture