Autism Affects 1 in 31: One Doctor’s Search for Answers

In 1979, a medical student at the Medical College of Virginia was told to make sure she saw the patient with autism at the children’s treatment center. At the time, the condition was so rare it might be the only case she’d encounter in her entire career. Prevalence was 1 in 5,000.

That student was Elizabeth Mumper. Over the next 46 years, she diagnosed and treated more than 600 children with autism from 20 different states and lectured on their medical conditions in 21 countries. Today she is a Senior Fellow at the Independent Medical Alliance. And autism prevalence has reached 1 in 31 children.

In a new article published in the Journal of Independent Medicine, Dr. Mumper traces what changed and what the medical establishment has been slow to recognize: that autism is not just a psychiatric diagnosis. Children with autism often have treatable medical conditions, including gut inflammation, immune dysregulation, metabolic abnormalities, and mitochondrial dysfunction. When those conditions are identified and addressed, the improvements can be dramatic. Some children no longer meet the diagnostic criteria at all.

“When you find a problem that is treatable, it’s very, very rewarding to see the children feel better, and the families are very grateful.” — Elizabeth Mumper

The gap between published research and clinical training, Dr. Mumper writes, remains wide. Most pediatric residents still learn the behavioral model. Her article lays out the medical comorbidities, the evidence behind targeted interventions, and the opportunity for clinicians willing to look deeper.

📖 Read and Download the Full Paper

How Autism Changed Throughout My Career (JIM Vol. 2, No. 2, 2026)

Author: Elizabeth Mumper

👉 Visit the Journal of Independent Medicine to create a free account and download the full article.

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