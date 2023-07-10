Are We Ready to Talk About it?
Dr. Keith Berkowitz wonders if a recent article about vaccine injury in Science Magazine is a watershed moment.
Guest post by Dr. Keith Berkowitz, Center for Balanced Health
On July 3, 2023, Science Magazine ran an article about vaccine injury, a concept we have not been able to talk openly about for the past few years without severe repercussions. Are the times changing? Science Magazine is considered one of the world’s premier, mainstream academic journals, with about 130,000 subscribers. So, could this be a watershed moment? Or is it just more gaslighting?
Let’s look at the story and see what it says.
The first word of the headline, of course, is “rare” — an attempt to emphasize just how uncommon these patients are. “Cases seem very rare — far less common than Long COVID after infection,” the authors write, although they give no statistics to back this assertion up.
Symptoms of “long vax”, as they call it, can include persistent headaches, severe fatigue, and abnormal heart rate and blood pressure that appear hours, days, or weeks after vaccination. They say these syndromes “are difficult to study. But researchers and clinicians are increasingly finding some alignment with known medical conditions” like small fiber neuropathy and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).
The article quotes the FDA’s Peter Marks as saying, “We can’t rule out rare cases… If a provider has somebody in front of them, they may want to take seriously the concept [of] a vaccine side effect.”
Doctors like me and my colleagues at FLCCC have been taking this seriously for two years. We didn’t need Peter Marks’ blessing to do so. We saw patients who needed help, and we put together an effective treatment plan to help them. That’s what we believed good doctors should do. Doing so got us labeled “quacks”, “conspiracy theorists”, and “antivaxxers.”
A cardiologist at Yale University who is studying post-vaccine complications told Science that, at first, he was hesitant to embark on this line of inquiry because of concerns that “the antivaccine movement would seize on any research findings.” Now however, he says he is persuaded that “there’s something going on” and that “It’s my obligation, if I truly am a scientist, to have an open mind and learn if there’s something that can be done.”
Amen to that. We’re glad you’re here doctor. Let us know how we can help. The FLCCC’s I-RECOVER post-vaccine protocol, which has been widely ignored by mainstream medicine and ridiculed by mainstream media, has some very effective treatment suggestions, including low-dose naltrexone, zinc, and whole-body vibration therapy to tackle small fiber neuropathy.
The doctors in the FLCCC Alliance who treat vaccine-injured patients know and agree with the Columbia University specialist quoted in the article who said post-vaccination illness is “a long, relentless disease.”
It is our sincere hope that we can move beyond the ideologically-driven paralysis that has gripped our profession and return back to a focus on compassion and patient care. Vaccine injury — let’s just call it that now, ok? — is complicated and scientists need to work together to understand the different mechanisms, determine who is most at risk, and find objective ways to measure what works and what doesn’t.
Let’s hope the pandemic of propaganda is over and the age of healing has begun.
The first statement in their article says “Covid 19 vaccines have saved millions of lives”. Has FLCCC asked them for data proving this or to give data for their comment about “rare”? Even in the article, the doctor they talked to said first it was “one or two” now its “twenty or more” and “where there is smoke, there if fire.” I literally have this picture of the authors in my head stoned on marijuana, smiling gleefully.
Dr. Makary at Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Medicine with other scientists teamed up with the non-profit FAIR Health group to look at the insurance data of 48,000 children diagnosed with Covid between April 2020 and Aug. 2020. Not ONE of the children who died were free of pre-existing medical conditions such as cancer (https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/10/06/covid-jabs-could-potentially-kill-thousands-of-kids-former-hhs-epidemiologist/) . And this is true in Germany, too, where a massive study late fall showed ZERO – there’s that word again – deaths from Covid among healthy German kids, as reported by Alex Berenson here, https://alexberenson.substack.com/p/huge-new-study-shows-zero-covid-deaths. Or see the details in a late 2021 German study (collating evidence from three sources 1) a national seroprevalence study (the SARSCoV-2 KIDS study), 2) the German statutory notification system and 3) a nationwide registry on children and adolescents hospitalized with either SARS-CoV-2 or Pediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome (PIMS-TS)) reported that there were zero (0) deaths in children 5 to 18 years old across the period of study. Ditto in Sweden - Swedish data by Ludvigsson reported https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33406327/ on the 1,951,905 children in Sweden (as of December 31, 2020) who were 1 to 16 years of age who attended school with largely no lockdowns or masks. They found zero (0) deaths. “Despite Sweden’s having kept schools and preschools open, we found a low incidence of severe Covid-19 among schoolchildren and children of preschool age during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.” If you include kids with serious morbidities, there were six deaths. In Germany, out of a total population of 80 million, around 10 million school age kids. Even serious illness was extremely rare, 1 in 50,000. See Dr. Paul Elias Alexander’s SWEDEN AND GERMANY: NO DEATHS IN CHILDREN DUE TO COVID for more reading, https://brownstone.org/articles/sweden-and-germany-no-deaths-in-children-due-to-covid/ or this article which notes that German scientists found that no healthy child 5-17 years of age died of COVID in Germany. https://www.clarkcountytoday.com/news/autopsy-study-ties-deaths-to-covid-vaccine/
And in Israel, same thing. Discern Report wrote https://discernreport.com/shocking-israeli-data-shows-zero-young-healthy-individuals-died-of-covid-19/ that “Zero healthy individuals under the age of 50 have died of COVID-19 in Israel, according to newly released data. “Zero deceased of 18–49 years of age with no underlying morbidities,” the Israel Ministry of Health (MOH) said in response to a formal request from an attorney. Officials noted that the statement only applies to COVID-19 deaths where the MOH conducted an epidemiological investigation and had received information about the underlying diseases. “Zero is a very, very clear number, and cannot be subject to interpretation,” Yoav Yehezkelli, a specialist in internal medicine and medical management, and former lecturer in the Department of Emergency and Disaster Management at Tel Aviv University in Israel, told The Epoch Times. “Why were all the extreme measures of school closures, vaccination of children, and lockdowns needed?” he added. The information was sparked by a freedom of information request filed by attorney Ori Xabi, who has been filing several such requests as he seeks to obtain information from the MOH regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and COVID-19 policies.” Epoch Times also reported on this, Zero Young Healthy Individuals Died of COVID-19, Israeli Data Show
Or to subsume to a word or two, you utterly digust me, you vile Fauci.