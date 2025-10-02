Are 72 Vaccines Too Many? A Legal Case Against the CDC

Host: Dr. Liz Mumper Guests: Rick Jaffe, Dr. Paul Thomas, Dr. Ken Stoller

It’s one of the biggest questions in modern pediatrics: Has the CDC ever studied the full 72-dose vaccine schedule given to children? The shocking answer, no, is now the basis of a federal lawsuit demanding that the agency finally do so. Host Dr. Liz Mumper, IMA Senior Fellow and pediatrician, sits down with Rick Jaffe, Esq., the lead attorney representing two physician plaintiffs, Dr. Paul Thomas and Dr. Ken Stoller, who argue that the CDC has failed in its legal and scientific duty to ensure the safety of its own recommended schedule. Whether you’re a parent, policymaker, or practitioner, this case raises questions that cut to the core of public health and parental rights.

The CDC’s childhood vaccine schedule has ballooned to 72 doses by age 18—more than any other country in the developed world. But has that full schedule ever been tested for safety in its entirety?

A landmark federal lawsuit says no and calls that omission a scientific and legal failure with devastating consequences. Led by healthcare attorney Rick Jaffe, the case brings forward two physician plaintiffs, Dr. Paul Thomas and Dr. Ken Stoller, whose professional lives were upended after they questioned vaccine policy and raised alarms about adverse outcomes they observed firsthand in their patients.

As the legal challenge unfolds, IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Liz Mumper sat down with the three plaintiffs to explore the stakes: What exactly has the CDC failed to do? Why is the full vaccine schedule still untested? And what happens if this case succeeds?

Meet the Experts

Dr. Liz Mumper

Pediatrician, IMA Senior Fellow, and former director of pediatric education at the American Academy of Pediatrics’ PREP program. Dr. Mumper has spent decades treating vaccine-injured children and working to improve outcomes for children with autism, ADHD, and chronic illness. She also leads IMA’s popular Kids Corner show for parents. Her latest book is titled Kids and COVID: Costly Mistakes That Must Never Happen Again.

Rick Jaffe, Esq.

A nationally recognized health care attorney who has fought landmark cases on medical freedom, physician free speech, and experimental treatment access. He is the author of Galileo’s Lawyer and writes at rickjaffe.com. He is currently fundraising at GiveSendGo to support this case.

Dr. Paul Thomas

Retired pediatrician and author of the best-selling Vaccine-Friendly Plan. Dr. Thomas has treated over 10,000 children and now educates parents through his show, With the Wind: Science Revealed, his Substack, and the Kids First 4Ever coaching platform, offering guidance on pregnancy, child health, and informed vaccine choices. His newest book is Vax Facts: What to Consider Before Vaccinating at All Ages & All Stages of Life.

Dr. Ken Stoller

An integrative and environmental medicine physician with over 30 years of experience treating neurological and chronic illnesses. Dr. Stoller has been an outspoken advocate for vaccine safety, medical freedom, and individualized care for children with complex health needs. His latest book is Incurable Us: Why the Best Medical Research Does Not Make It into Clinical Practice.

The Legal Argument: A Schedule Untested

According to attorney Rick Jaffe, the CDC has never once tested the full childhood vaccine schedule. Not in the 1980s, when the schedule was first imagined, and not now that it stands at 72. The lawsuit contends this violates the agency’s legal obligations under the Administrative Procedure Act.

“They’ve never tested the combined effect of the vaccine schedule. Not when it was 25, not when it was 50, not when it’s now 72 antigens. They just never tested it.” — Rick Jaffe

In every other area of public health—pharmaceuticals, environmental exposure, even food safety—regulators are required to study cumulative and synergistic effects. But with vaccines, that precaution has never been applied.

“In EPA, when you have all these toxins together, you have to see what the combined effect is. But because vaccines are in some special category… no one really thought that you had to test them all together.” — Rick Jaffe

The lawsuit also notes that the Institute of Medicine (IOM) recommended such testing over 20 years ago. The CDC ignored it.

“We’re going to put before the federal court… stories of people, families who have seen this happen to their kids… We’re going to ask that there be an office where these [stories] get investigated… this is about being heard.” — Rick Jaffe

Data Suppressed , Licenses Revoked

Both physician plaintiffs, Dr. Paul Thomas and Dr. Ken Stoller, lost their licenses after questioning the schedule and advocating for patient choice.

For Dr. Thomas, it came immediately after publishing a comparative study of vaccinated vs. unvaccinated children in his practice:

“My license was yanked days after publishing Vaxxed vs. Unvaxxed data. They called an emergency meeting, declared me a threat to public health, and that was it.” — Dr. Paul Thomas “We have to assume they’re not safe, because they’ve never been tested.” — Dr. Paul Thomas

Dr. Stoller, who treated patients with chronic neurological conditions, spoke bluntly about the ideology behind the public health response:

“It’s like this religion I call ‘jabbism,’ where everything is safe and effective and nothing interferes with the mantra.” — Dr. Ken Stoller

The Silence at the Top

Even as vaccine-injury stories grow more visible, public health institutions remain unmoved. Dr. Stoller believes the problem isn’t ignorance—it’s willful denial:

“Everyone in the upper echelons of government who wants to know whether vaccines are causing autism already knows. And they’re not going to do anything about it.” — Dr. Ken Stoller

The result, says Dr. Mumper, is a system that expects blind compliance from both doctors and families, no matter the consequences:

“Don’t get your healthcare from anybody that bullies you into doing something you don’t feel good about. Coercion really should not be part of the practice of medicine.” — Dr. Liz Mumper

Why This Matters Right Now

This lawsuit could become a turning point. With Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. now leading HHS and the CDC under new scrutiny, the public is waking up to the need for true scientific accountability.

Parents want answers. Doctors want freedom to treat. The data should be collected and made available so that true informed consent is possible.

This case may finally force the CDC to answer the question it has dodged for decades: Is the schedule safe when given in full, the way it’s administered to millions of American children every year?

One thing is for sure: IMA will be there every step of the way. For more updates, stay tuned! And for now, check out these resources below all about the growing question of vaccine safety for parents:

