An Immediate Pause: HHR April 27, 2025
'It’s past time for the HHS to pause the mRNA shots and put safety first.'
Immediately Pause mRNA Shots for Children
This week the Independent Medical Alliance urged the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to pause all mRNA COVID vaccines for children due to significant safety signals and adverse events.
It’s past time for the HHS to pause the mRNA shots and put safety first. No more considering, just do it. — Dr. Kat Lindley, IMA Fellowship Program Director
Are COVID-19 vaccines linked to a higher risk of myocarditis? A new study co-authored by IMA Senior Fellows Dr. Jessica Rose and Dr. Kirk Milhoan says yes —and the findings are sounding alarms.
Dr. Ryan Cole and Dr. Rose dive into the data and its implications—from molecular mimicry and spike protein toxicity to hospitalization rates and adolescent risk.
Sec. Kennedy Questions COVID Shots for Kids
‘Kids had almost no risk for COVID-19... So why are we giving this to tens of millions of kids when the vaccine itself does have profound risks?’ — Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
Getting Close!
Help us to meet our $250,000 Matching Grant Challenge by April 30, 2025.
DMSO Deep-Dive
A long form ‘novella-length’ review of scientific research and studies on DMSO stretching back to the mid-twentieth century. Pack a lunch and don’t forget to stand up and stretch your legs.
Green Tea Possibilities
IVM’s Anticancer Potential
Dim-Witted
In the latest what-the-flip moment for the bugs-as-protein collective, Microsoft founder and current Technical Advisor Bill Gates is literally funding this shady geoengineering
experiment nonsense that seeks to literally dim the sun’s light in the U.K. sky — to literally cloud-out solar rays in order to lower global temperatures.
Bret Weinstein of the Darkhorse podcast cites informed consent as one potential problem with blotting out the sun, which we rank at #309 out of the 1,000 reasons this climate intervention idea is way too shady to be seriously considered for anything other than the figurative dustbin of crazy-billionaire climatological history — literally.
Smoke-Free Nicotine — Not Just for Smoking Cessation Anymore?
This full-throated support of nicotine as a therapeutic is NOT a return to the era of ‘smoke ‘em if you’ve got ‘em.’ The author painstakingly maintains that smoking cessation still ranks as one of the most immediately impactful changes anyone can make to improve overall health.
What’s Really in Your Food?
Get ‘em outta here!
IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Kristina Carman developed this new guide on the unnatural additives that are a part of a large portion of processed foods and beverages consumed by millions each and every day.
Definitely PAST TIME!! 😩🤬
Why stop with kids only? Except perhaps because childhood vaccine schedule is mandatory whereas most mRNA mandates have been lifted from adults. Of course, NO mandates for medical interventions ever should exist. See Idaho’s bill S1210 - Medical Freedom Act: https://legislature.idaho.gov/sessioninfo/2025/legislation/s1210/
The harms have been horrific in every age group. Why should we be killing anyone with this technology, whether it be children in the womb, elders whose health and wisdom are being lost at alarming rates, or anyone in between.
Michael Connelly’s fictional character Harry Bosch has a motto: “Everybody counts or nobody counts” (also quoted as “Everybody matters or nobody matters”).
This entire mRNA technology must be paused for anything except (possibly) non-government sponsored in VITRO research.