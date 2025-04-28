Immediately Pause mRNA Shots for Children

This week the Independent Medical Alliance urged the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to pause all mRNA COVID vaccines for children due to significant safety signals and adverse events.

It’s past time for the HHS to pause the mRNA shots and put safety first. No more considering, just do it. — Dr. Kat Lindley, IMA Fellowship Program Director

Are COVID-19 vaccines linked to a higher risk of myocarditis? A new study co-authored by IMA Senior Fellows Dr. Jessica Rose and Dr. Kirk Milhoan says yes —and the findings are sounding alarms.

Dr. Ryan Cole and Dr. Rose dive into the data and its implications—from molecular mimicry and spike protein toxicity to hospitalization rates and adolescent risk.

Sec. Kennedy Questions COVID Shots for Kids

‘Kids had almost no risk for COVID-19... So why are we giving this to tens of millions of kids when the vaccine itself does have profound risks?’ — Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

DMSO Deep-Dive

A long form ‘novella-length’ review of scientific research and studies on DMSO stretching back to the mid-twentieth century. Pack a lunch and don’t forget to stand up and stretch your legs.

Green Tea Possibilities

IVM’s Anticancer Potential

Dim-Witted

In the latest what-the-flip moment for the bugs-as-protein collective, Microsoft founder and current Technical Advisor Bill Gates is literally funding this shady geoengineering experiment nonsense that seeks to literally dim the sun’s light in the U.K. sky — to literally cloud-out solar rays in order to lower global temperatures.

Bret Weinstein of the Darkhorse podcast cites informed consent as one potential problem with blotting out the sun, which we rank at #309 out of the 1,000 reasons this climate intervention idea is way too shady to be seriously considered for anything other than the figurative dustbin of crazy-billionaire climatological history — literally.

Smoke-Free Nicotine — Not Just for Smoking Cessation Anymore?

This full-throated support of nicotine as a therapeutic is NOT a return to the era of ‘smoke ‘em if you’ve got ‘em.’ The author painstakingly maintains that smoking cessation still ranks as one of the most immediately impactful changes anyone can make to improve overall health.

What’s Really in Your Food?

Get ‘em outta here!

IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Kristina Carman developed this new guide on the unnatural additives that are a part of a large portion of processed foods and beverages consumed by millions each and every day.

