Independent Medical Alliance

Mrs. Itoldya!
9h

Definitely PAST TIME!! 😩🤬

Big E
4h

Why stop with kids only? Except perhaps because childhood vaccine schedule is mandatory whereas most mRNA mandates have been lifted from adults. Of course, NO mandates for medical interventions ever should exist. See Idaho’s bill S1210 - Medical Freedom Act: https://legislature.idaho.gov/sessioninfo/2025/legislation/s1210/

The harms have been horrific in every age group. Why should we be killing anyone with this technology, whether it be children in the womb, elders whose health and wisdom are being lost at alarming rates, or anyone in between.

Michael Connelly’s fictional character Harry Bosch has a motto: “Everybody counts or nobody counts” (also quoted as “Everybody matters or nobody matters”).

This entire mRNA technology must be paused for anything except (possibly) non-government sponsored in VITRO research.

