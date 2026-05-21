Alpha-Gal Syndrome: When a Tick Bite Leads to a Red Meat Allergy

IMA Head of Medical and Scientific Affairs Dr. Ryan Cole joined The National News Desk to break down alpha-gal syndrome, a tick-borne condition that can trigger a sudden allergy to red meat. Dr. Cole explains how the lone star tick transfers a sugar molecule called alpha-1,3-galactose into the bloodstream, which can cause the body to develop an immune reaction to beef, pork, lamb, and other mammalian meats.

The conversation covers why symptoms often appear hours after eating, how repeated tick bites can intensify the reaction, and why the condition is becoming more common as the lone star tick expands its range across the United States. Dr. Cole notes that up to two-thirds of patients see improvement over time, and walks through practical prevention steps for anyone spending time outdoors this season.

Check out these related resources from IMA below, followed by the full segment transcript.

Transcript

Jan Jeffcoat: Tick season is here and health officials are watching a growing concern linked to certain tick bites. It’s called alpha-gal syndrome, sometimes known as the red meat allergy syndrome, and in some cases it can change a person’s diet and daily life overnight. Joining us now is Dr. Ryan Cole, Head of Medical and Scientific Affairs and Senior Fellow of Pathology at the Independent Medical Alliance. Dr. Cole, thanks for being with us.

Dr. Ryan Cole: You bet. Good morning, Jen.

Jan Jeffcoat: Let’s start with the basics. When people hear that a tick bite could lead to a red meat allergy, you kind of think, what is this? So what is alpha-gal syndrome, and what’s happening in the body?

Dr. Ryan Cole: Sure, it actually isn’t science fiction. There’s a specific sugar that is carried in certain red meats—cows, lambs, pigs, deer—and this sugar, alpha-1,3-galactose, when the tick bites the animal and then bites you, you actually get an injection of that sugar and then you can develop an allergy to it. So the body over time says, wait a minute, that same sugar that I’m seeing when I eat meat, I remember that bite from the tick, and then you develop an allergic reaction to the meat.

It’s known as the midnight allergy because it’s usually a couple hours after you eat—two to six hours—and 12 o’clock at night, midnight, all of a sudden you’re developing hives, itchiness, may get some swelling of the lips, the gums, the tongue, and in rare cases you can get anaphylaxis, but it can lead to really uncomfortable GI upset.

Jan Jeffcoat: So basically you could be eating a burger, you could be eating a steak, you feel fine, and then all of a sudden you just have these symptoms hours later?

Dr. Ryan Cole: Correct, and it may not develop right away. Sometimes it’s on second exposure to the tick, so one bite may develop a mild allergy, but re-exposure may develop a severe one for some people and in some cases anaphylaxis.

Jan Jeffcoat: And you said it’s not just the hives and the itching and all that, but it could also be something with your GI tract as well?

Dr. Ryan Cole: Very upsetting GI symptoms unfortunately for some of these patients, yes, and it’s not exceedingly rare. A couple hundred thousand Americans now have this. The tick that carries it—I just saw the picture there—it’s a lone star tick, about the size of a sesame seed, and it’s got a little white star like that star on the flag of Texas in the middle of the back.

Jan Jeffcoat: How would you know if you actually had it? Is a blood test the only way, and you specifically have to ask your doctor about it, because this is obviously not a routine test.

Dr. Ryan Cole: So it’s those new onset symptoms plus an astute doctor, and he or she hopefully will recognize those unusual symptoms. More often than not, this develops in adulthood, and having new onset symptoms should lead them to test for something called an IgE antibody to this particular sugar.

Jan Jeffcoat: Why is this getting more attention now, and how should people think about risk and prevention?

Dr. Ryan Cole: It’s getting more attention because it is becoming a little more common, and the deer that carry it, the birds that migrate and carry the same tick are changing their ranges. So it’s expanding. Used to be just in the south, southeast. Now it’s all the way north up to Maine, across to Wisconsin, down into Iowa, Nebraska, Texas. The range is expanding and it is becoming more common because of that.

Common sense says, look, don’t avoid going outside. Millions of people get tick bites, only a handful of ticks are going to carry this, but take precautions. Use some of the sprays that will prevent ticks. I go outside a lot being out here in the mountains of Idaho. I like to spray the rim of my clothing with permethrin. I don’t put it on my skin, but my hat brim, my collars, my cuffs. You can seal off your cuffs on your pants or tuck your pants into your socks and wear lighter clothing so you can see the ticks. And don’t forget to also, when you come home, check yourself as well as check your children and your pets.

Jan Jeffcoat: What’s the treatment? And can the body heal or improve over time, or does this get worse?

Dr. Ryan Cole: The good news is a good percentage of people—I would say up to two thirds—over time, the allergy will lessen. Some people may have it for life, but there are some interesting alternative treatments shown in small trials with great efficacy, including some acupuncture on the ear. It’s a very specific type. And then some homeopathic remedies with a specific puff mushroom have shown a re-adaptation of the GI tract. So there are some promising therapies out there, and the good news is some patients do recover quickly.

Just a little aside, you’ve got to also be careful of gelatin, marshmallows, certain medication capsules that carry gelatin, because those are derived from beef products. So even some of the more innocuous things you might not think about might trigger it for some patients. But there is hope for patients who do acquire this. It is on the rise. It’s not something to be terrified about, and do enjoy life, get outside, get the sunshine, enjoy Mother Nature.

Jan Jeffcoat: Important information. Dr. Cole, we appreciate you joining us this morning. And of course, if you want to learn more about this, you can visit imahealth.org. Have a great Memorial Day weekend. Thank you for joining us.

Dr. Ryan Cole: Thank you. You as well.