(Washington, DC) – The FDA’s decision yesterday to restrict new mRNA vaccines to vulnerable populations marks a historic shift in regulatory oversight. This move, unimaginable under the previous administration, signals a promising pivot toward science-driven policy under the Trump Administration’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), led by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

While this cautious step falls short of the decisive action needed to protect public health from the risks of mRNA technology, the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) commends the FDA’s progress while continuing to push for swifter, bolder measures to immediately address the ongoing harms of these experimental vaccines.

Every day, physicians witness the toll of mRNA vaccines—patients grappling with life-altering injuries as peer-reviewed studies, like the study recently published in the International Journal of Cardiovascular Research & Innovation, increasingly expose potential harms.

Yet, mRNA vaccines remain on the childhood vaccine schedule and are still recommended for pregnant women, defying mounting evidence of risk. The IMA’s “Smart Mom’s Ask” campaign, with tens of thousands of petition signers, demands immediate policy changes to protect our most vulnerable. Our comprehensive “Four Pillars of Healthcare Reform” plan further outlines steps to restore trust, transparency, and true science-based medicine to healthcare.

After yesterday’s announcement, we urge HHS and FDA to take these immediate next steps to safeguard public health:

Remove mRNA vaccines from the childhood vaccine schedule and halt recommendations for pregnant women. No child or expectant mother should be exposed to these experimental shots given the overwhelming existing evidence of toxicity.

Revoke the mRNA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). The COVID-19 emergency ended years ago. The Biden Administration declared the COVID emergency over in 2023, and every state has lifted its emergency status. However, former HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra unnecessarily extended the EUA through 2029, allowing these vaccines to evade rigorous safety scrutiny. This is unacceptable.

Launch an urgent, comprehensive review of the extensive, existing data on mRNA vaccine injuries. A thorough investigation into short- and long-term effects is essential to quantify the damage and prevent further harm.

The IMA stands united in its call for these immediate actions while recognizing the FDA’s incremental progress. Under Secretary Kennedy’s leadership, we are confident that HHS can restore trust in medicine by prioritizing patient safety over pharmaceutical interests. We urge them to act quickly to save lives.

About the Independent Medical Alliance

Formerly the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, the IMA has grown into America’s leading organization of frontline doctors, healthcare providers, and researchers advocating for complete reform of government healthcare agencies, including transparency on conflicts of interest, pricing and payments, drug and vaccine injuries, and other essential reforms to restore trust in healthcare agencies.

About The Four Pillars

The IMA’s “Four Pillars” outline a roadmap for meaningful healthcare reform. The recent ban on gain-of-function funding is a key milestone in this transformative agenda to rebuild trust in public health.

