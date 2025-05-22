A Step Forward, but Urgent Action Still Needed
The FDA’s mRNA vaccine restriction is progress, but IMA supports urgent action to protect children and pregnant women from known risks.
(Washington, DC) – The FDA’s decision yesterday to restrict new mRNA vaccines to vulnerable populations marks a historic shift in regulatory oversight. This move, unimaginable under the previous administration, signals a promising pivot toward science-driven policy under the Trump Administration’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), led by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
While this cautious step falls short of the decisive action needed to protect public health from the risks of mRNA technology, the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) commends the FDA’s progress while continuing to push for swifter, bolder measures to immediately address the ongoing harms of these experimental vaccines.
Every day, physicians witness the toll of mRNA vaccines—patients grappling with life-altering injuries as peer-reviewed studies, like the study recently published in the International Journal of Cardiovascular Research & Innovation, increasingly expose potential harms.
Yet, mRNA vaccines remain on the childhood vaccine schedule and are still recommended for pregnant women, defying mounting evidence of risk. The IMA’s “Smart Mom’s Ask” campaign, with tens of thousands of petition signers, demands immediate policy changes to protect our most vulnerable. Our comprehensive “Four Pillars of Healthcare Reform” plan further outlines steps to restore trust, transparency, and true science-based medicine to healthcare.
After yesterday’s announcement, we urge HHS and FDA to take these immediate next steps to safeguard public health:
Remove mRNA vaccines from the childhood vaccine schedule and halt recommendations for pregnant women. No child or expectant mother should be exposed to these experimental shots given the overwhelming existing evidence of toxicity.
Revoke the mRNA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). The COVID-19 emergency ended years ago. The Biden Administration declared the COVID emergency over in 2023, and every state has lifted its emergency status. However, former HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra unnecessarily extended the EUA through 2029, allowing these vaccines to evade rigorous safety scrutiny. This is unacceptable.
Launch an urgent, comprehensive review of the extensive, existing data on mRNA vaccine injuries. A thorough investigation into short- and long-term effects is essential to quantify the damage and prevent further harm.
The IMA stands united in its call for these immediate actions while recognizing the FDA’s incremental progress. Under Secretary Kennedy’s leadership, we are confident that HHS can restore trust in medicine by prioritizing patient safety over pharmaceutical interests. We urge them to act quickly to save lives.
About the Independent Medical Alliance
Formerly the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, the IMA has grown into America’s leading organization of frontline doctors, healthcare providers, and researchers advocating for complete reform of government healthcare agencies, including transparency on conflicts of interest, pricing and payments, drug and vaccine injuries, and other essential reforms to restore trust in healthcare agencies.
About The Four Pillars
The IMA’s “Four Pillars” outline a roadmap for meaningful healthcare reform. The recent ban on gain-of-function funding is a key milestone in this transformative agenda to rebuild trust in public health.
Here’s how you can join us and support this vital movement right now:
Who is supposed to participate in the FDA's future RCTs for "Healthy Individuals under 65"?
No COVID “unvaxxed” person is going to sign up…so the “control” group, even if they receive true inert placebos in these future RCTs will all be previously mRNA injected people (once again, safety could be confounded with harms, this time due to exposure to prior mRNA injections).
But that’s not the major issue…the primary danger of the COVID-19 mRNA injections has always been one’s own immune system’s attack response by the mighty CD8+ Cytotoxic T Lymphocyte cells (AKA Killer T-cells):
The COVID-19 mRNA injections must be recalled from the market and mRNA-based products must be banned because the modified mRNA-LNP genetic technology platform is fundamentally flawed & dangerous by design.
These modified mRNA-LNP COVID-19 injections, that trigger one's own immune system to attack & kill one's own formerly healthy cells (that have been instructed to produce/express foreign, non-self proteins), no matter where those cells are in the body, never should have been made available to the public in the first place.
When the (designed to be long-lasting) n1-methyl pseudouridine modified mRNA transfects one's cells, and gives instructions for the ribosomes to make & express foreign non-self proteins (such as the toxic SARS-CoV-2 spike protein), one's immune system sends the CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs) to kill those formerly healthy cells that are now making & expressing non-self proteins.
It is the mission of these CD8+ CTLs to seek out and destroy any such transfected cell that is making foreign non-self proteins. That’s what they do…
Due to the biodistribution properties of the lipid nanoparticles, the encased modified mRNA can go anywhere in the body, including crossing the blood-brain and placental barriers...The LNP "delivery vehicles" traveled to different parts of the body in different people.
Expressing any foreign protein is fatal to the cell doing the expressing. The reason is, our bodies are protected by being able to distinguish ourselves from things that shouldn't be there. Anything non-self will trigger immune destruction of the cells & tissues involved.
Some people will express lots of foreign proteins in vulnerable locations. Others express less in less vulnerable areas.
The location of expression defines the adverse event: if you get foreign protein expression in your heart cells, you could get myocarditis & experience cardiac arrest; if the expression is in your brain, spinal cord, or peripheral nervous system, you could get one or more of a variety of neurological conditions; if in your eye, possible blindness; if in your ovaries, possible infertility; if in the placenta, possible miscarriage or stillbirth; if in the cells that line your blood vessels, possible clots/microclots leading to strokes, heart attacks, or pulmonary embolisms…
If the expression of foreign proteins is in your own immune cells, you could experience immune dysfunction, dysregulation, & suppression including repeated infections, immune tolerance of a pathogenic foreign protein due to antibody subclass switch to IgG4 and increased IgG4-related diseases, T cell exhaustion, interference with & suppression of innate immunity, persistent systemic inflammation, reduced cancer surveillance or the suppression of tumor-suppressing immune system activities & cell-signaling (increasing your risk of fast-growing and aggressive cancers); & more…
There's no limit to the horrible consequences of injecting into your body something that triggers your own immune system to attack & kill your own formerly healthy cells & tissues.
The public “health” agencies, the COVID “authorities”, & the “mainstream” media fraudulently marketed these experimental mRNA gene “therapy” products as “safe & effective vaccines”. Trusting people thought that they were being presented with the choice (or the mandate) as to whether or not to take a “safe & effective vaccine”…But that was/is a deceptively false “choice”…
The COVID-19 mRNA injections are NOT safe, they are NOT effective, and they are NOT vaccines.
These modified mRNA-LNP gene “therapy” injections never would have passed proper safety studies required for gene therapy products. Safety studies (including biodistribution, immunogenicity, immunotoxicity, genotoxicity, carcinogenicity, reproductive toxicity, shedding, long-term effects, & more) that were bypassed because of the fraudulent mislabeling as “vaccines”. (And because of the EUA & “countermeasure” designations under the Project BioShield Act & PREP Act).
NO ONE should have ever had the “choice” of taking these gene “therapy” injections because the modified mRNA-LNP genetic technology platform is fundamentally flawed & dangerous by design.
The danger is NOT limited to just getting more COVID “boosters”. ANY mRNA gene “therapy” product that transfects your cells and instructs those cells to produce foreign non-self proteins (ANY non-self protein) will trigger an immune system attack response against your own cells & tissues (the role of the Killer T-cells is to monitor ALL the cells of the body, ready to destroy/kill any that express foreign, non-self proteins). This makes EVERY mRNA-based injected product harmful by design.
No one who took these mRNA COVID injections made an informed decision. Most people had no clue about what they allowed to be injected into their bodies...
Also most people still do not understand that the devastating harms inflicted upon people over the last few years was intentional:
