Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lori's avatar
Lori
2d

Great news. God bless RFK and MAHA. Happy for any victories we can achieve, small or large!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
sunsandwind's avatar
sunsandwind
2d

It's a start. Hopefully it will open dialogue between parents and health care providers as well as a return to questioning all medical interventions. Science is never settled.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Independent Medical Alliance · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture