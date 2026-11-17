Consumer drug advertising grew from $791 million to more than $10 billion after the change. Prescription drug use rose alongside it.

The Food and Drug Administration expects to publish a proposed rule this December requiring television and radio drug ads to carry full risk information inside the ad itself, according to HHS. The rule carries out President Trump’s September 2025 memorandum directing the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the FDA to ensure “transparency and accuracy” in prescription drug advertising.

The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) says the change could reshape how Americans first learn about prescription drugs.

“This rule will be a game changer,” said IMA President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Varon. “When the FDA loosened disclosure requirements in 1997 drug advertising took off, and America’s reliance on prescription drugs grew right along with it.”

Before 1997, a broadcast drug ad had to include a summary of the drug’s risks drawn from its label, which made most TV spots impractical. That August, the FDA issued guidance letting broadcast ads state only the major risks if they made “adequate provision” for viewers to find the rest elsewhere, such as a website or toll-free number. The new proposed rule would remove that option.

The numbers since 1997:

Advertising: Drugmakers spent $791 million on consumer advertising in 1996, according to a 2002 New England Journal of Medicine analysis. By 2024 they spent more than $10 billion, according to the FDA.

Spending: HHS says direct-to-consumer advertising drove 31 percent of the rise in U.S. drug spending since 1997. Total prescription drug spending reached $915 billion in 2025 and is projected to pass $1 trillion this year, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

Use: The share of American adults who took a prescription drug in the past 30 days rose to nearly 6-in-10 by 2020, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Seniors: Among adults 65 and older, the share taking five or more prescription drugs roughly tripled, from 13.8 percent in 1988-1994 to 41.9 percent in 2015-2018, CDC data show.

Volume: Pharmacies filled nearly 5 billion retail prescriptions in 2025, about 15 for every person in the country.

“FDA opened the airwaves to nonstop drug advertising, and now we see patients asking for drugs by name,” said Dr. Varon. “Putting the full safety facts back on the screen is a reasonable first step toward full transparency.”

The United States and New Zealand are the only two countries that allow drug companies to advertise prescription drugs directly to consumers.