Independent Medical Alliance

Jody Gatwood
1h

Thank You to RFK Jr and so many courageous doctors who (with no pharma conflicts) speak the truth about vaccine injuries and tylenol damage at great professional and personal risk.

Ely
1h

Sorry Trump stands with the vaccines, touts Operation Warp Speed as the greatest thing. Recently lauded Pfizer in the White House. Tylenol is just a side show.

