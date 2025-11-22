“We are still only beginning to understand how mRNA interacts with the human body.” – Dr. Joseph Varon.

A new national survey by Rasmussen Reports, conducted November 10 to 12, 2025, among 1,292 adults, finds that more than one-third of Americans say they experienced an adverse side effect from the COVID shot, with ten percent describing their side effects as significant. The survey also shows that 46 percent of respondents believe the shots are responsible for many of the unexplained deaths that occurred during the pandemic.

“It is well known that I supported the COVID shot early on, until we began seeing serious and unexplained vaccine injuries show up in emergency rooms,” said Dr. Joseph Varon, President and Chief Medical Officer of the Independent Medical Alliance, who was hailed nationally as a hero COVID doctor. “IMA physicians across the country are now reporting a marked rise in heart inflammation, unusual cancers, and other concerning conditions among patients who received the mRNA shot.”

“We are still only beginning to understand how mRNA interacts with the body,” Varon added. “This is why the COVID mandate period was so troubling for healthcare. No person should ever be compelled to take an experimental medical product. Thanks to the efforts of the IMA and many others, we believe that chapter may finally be behind us.”

Read the full Rasmussen survey here.