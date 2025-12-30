2025 has been a wild ride for Honest Medicine. It started with something we never expected: a true ally in RFK Jr. running HHS. The journey isn’t over, but this year marked a real turning point.

What We Built in 2025: Cancer, PACVS, a Medical Journal, and Real Results

Most nonprofits do advocacy. Some provide education. A few create resources.

But very few can do what IMA does end-to-end.

We investigate emerging medical problems, publish research, translate complex findings into practical guidance, and then push for real-world change that protects patients and restores integrity in medicine.

If we’re being honest, we’ve had to pinch ourselves this year. What our physicians, researchers, writers, and small-but-mighty team accomplished in 2025 is the kind of end-to-end work most organizations never even attempt.

Here’s a quick tour of what your support has made possible this year:

🧬 COVID Vaccine Injury Research: Stepping up to Define & Treat PACVS 📘 The Journal of Independent Medicine: Changing the Future of Medicine 🎗️ Cancer Resources: Turning Research into Usable Solutions 🛡️ Advocacy that Gets Results: Smart Moms Ask 🧰 Tools & Guides: Practical Resources for Real Decisions 🎥 The IMA Weekly Webinar: Research Meets Clarity

1. 🧬 COVID Vaccine Injury Research: Stepping up to Define & Treat PACVS

One of the most urgent medical challenges we face right now is post-vaccine injury and chronic illness. This is a field that is still emerging, still poorly understood, and still too often dismissed.

IMA is helping change that. We’ve spent years creating treatment guidance through I-RECOVER, and now we’re building on that clinical foundation with peer-reviewed research led by our president, Dr. Joseph Varon, and our director of research, Matthew Halma.

This year, our work helped define PACVS, a condition that still has no official recognition in the American healthcare system. Our research has been laying the groundwork for a growing understanding of how this illness can be identified and approached.

2. 📘 The Journal of Independent Medicine: Changing the Future of Medicine

The Journal of Independent Medicine exists to help restore something essential: a home for rigorous, conflict-free research that prioritizes patients and real progress.

This is more than a publication. It’s infrastructure for scientific independence.

3. 🎗️ Cancer Resources: Turning Research into Usable Solutions

Many of us know that cancer is becoming more common, affecting younger people, and leaving patients searching for better options. Yet, the system increasingly narrows treatment to the same limited tools.

It began with Cancer Care and expanded rapidly this year—especially through Dr. Paul Marik’s work (with Dr. Justus Hope) on repurposed drug strategies, alongside new patient-ready nutrition and support tools like the Cancer Nutrition Guide.

Now, that growing library is organized in one place: the Cancer Resource Hub.

4. 🛡️ Advocacy that Gets Results: Smart Moms Ask

This year, IMA pushed hard to end the EUA for the COVID injections, discourage their use, and drive their removal from the market entirely. We’ve already seen major progress.

We built Smart Moms Ask to turn that momentum into something parents can use: a resource center that translates complex vaccine safety issues into clear, practical guidance. And with ACIP now being led by our own Dr. Kirk Milhoan alongside our key advisor, Dr. Robert Malone, we believe real reform is finally within reach.

5. 🧰 Tools & Guides: Practical Resources for Real Decisions

One of the most direct ways we serve both patients and clinicians is through our Tools & Guides library. These are built to translate complex medical topics into clear, actionable guidance you can actually use.

Explore focused collections created in 2025:

Cancer (treatment strategies, nutrition, metabolic approaches, and more)

Men’s Health (hormones, performance, longevity, and practical interventions)

GERD (root-cause approaches, dietary strategies, and symptom relief)

6. 🎥 The IMA Weekly Webinar: Research Meets Clarity

Except for a few rare days around the holidays, the IMA Weekly Webinar crew is hard at work every week.

We bring together physicians and subject-matter experts to break down the medical issues that matter most. The IMA webinar brings depth, evidence, and practical insight for both patients and clinicians. Most shows react. We build.

