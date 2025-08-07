Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Olle Durks's avatar
Olle Durks
4h

I won't give a dime towards cancer research. It is preventable and treatable and cures are known. Pharma doesn't want it to be cured. It provides extremely expensive but ineffective treatments that prolong the suffering of patients to make as much money as possible. Researchers discovering new treatments are ignored or their ideas patented without them knowing it if the treatments involve natural or cheap approaches. It's a scam.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Independent Medical Alliance and others
Ruth Gordon's avatar
Ruth Gordon
4h

The money goes into creating cancer, obviously. The chart is pretty obvious.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Independent Medical Alliance and others
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Independent Medical Alliance
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture