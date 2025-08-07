Each year, Americans pour billions of dollars into the fight against cancer. From viral fundraisers to branded merchandise, the public gives generously—hoping their donations might lead to a cure… or at least meaningful progress of some kind.

But the global cancer burden continues to rise. Diagnoses are increasing. Deaths are also increasing. Aggressive “turbo cancers” are striking younger adults in greater numbers. Survivors face brutal long-term effects, while new cases are projected to climb toward 35 million worldwide by 2050:

Despite decades of research and spending, we’re far from seeing the breakthroughs we’ve been promised.

So where does all that money actually go?

“Conventional cancer treatments have fallen short for too many. It’s time to evaluate innovative, less toxic therapies that can redefine what’s possible for patients and their families.” — Dr. Paul Marik

For just a few short weeks, IMA is running a special match campaign: thanks to three generous donors, every donation will be doubled. Help us turn $250,000 into $500,000—and fund the cancer care patients actually need.

The $14 Billion Cancer Industry

Between private and public sources, cancer funding in the U.S. now exceeds $14 billion every year.

Private cancer charities collectively raise over $6.8 billion per year.

The $6.8 billion dollar figure includes organizations like the American Cancer Society, Susan G. Komen, Stand Up to Cancer, and others.

Source: Public charity reports + aggregation by sites like Charity Navigator, Forbes’ Top Charities List, and tax filings (Form 990s)

The National Cancer Institute (NCI) receives $7.3 billion annually.

The NCI receives over $7 billion in federal funding each year, with more increases already requested in future budgets. That’s an enormous sum—one that continues to grow year after year:

Source: NCI Budget Fact Book | NIH Congressional Justifications

These are not fringe institutions or niche donations. This is the mainstream cancer machine, backed by government appropriations and national fundraising campaigns, all dedicated—at least on paper—to ending cancer as we know it.

But while the money flows upward, outcomes haven’t kept pace.

As a small nonprofit conducting real-world cancer research on a lean budget, we’re not just curious, we’re concerned. Because if this much money isn’t moving the needle in the right direction, something is clearly broken.

Billions Raised. But What Results?

While funding for cancer has exploded, patient outcomes haven’t kept pace.

Cancer incidence is rising , especially in younger adults and women under 50

Metastatic and aggressive cancers remain largely untreatable

Survivors often endure brutal side effects with limited quality-of-life support

Little funding supports repurposed drugs, metabolic therapies, or integrative approaches that could improve outcomes affordably and safely

Despite the progress we should be making with over $14 billion per year in funding, the system continues to sideline promising, lower-cost strategies—simply because they don’t fit the pharmaceutical or institutional profit model.

Negligible Support for Low-Cost Innovation

Despite strong emerging evidence for:

Repurposed drugs (like ivermectin, mebendazole, metformin)

Metabolic therapies

Nutritional and integrative care

Individualized, real-world care strategies

…these strategies receive little to no funding from the major players in cancer research. Why? Because they can’t be patented, don’t drive industry profits, and don’t fit neatly into pharma-driven trial models.

A Smarter Approach: What We’re Doing Instead

We’re not a billion-dollar organization. We don’t have pharmaceutical backers. But we are doctors, scientists, and patients who know what’s possible when you look beyond the status quo.

Today (August 7, 2025), we are launching our “Hope in Action: Empowering Cancer Care” campaign, which is designed to fund what actually works:

Expand Free Resources : Accessible, science-backed guides for patients and families

Advance Innovative Research : Real-world strategies that prioritize quality of life

Train Providers : Equip doctors with integrative, patient-centered methods

Build Community Programs: Preventive education, early intervention, and support

We are focused. We are lean. And of course, we’re already making a difference.

Our Impact So Far

Cancer Care by Dr. Paul Marik

Cancer Care outlines a groundbreaking approach to integrative oncology using repurposed drugs, metabolic support, and patient-specific protocols. Our goal is to empower individuals and their providers with real, actionable strategies.

It’s one of the highest-rated cancer books on Amazon. In fact, Cancer Care is a #1 best seller in the “General” category!

What’s more, Cancer Care has been downloaded 500,000+ times from our website. It’s available entirely free to patients and providers.

📖 Read Cancer Care

The Approach to Repurposed Drugs

Many cancers can be slowed—or even reversed—by targeting cancer stem cell (CSC) pathways using existing drugs in novel combinations. The protocol emphasizes:

Ivermectin, doxycycline, curcumin, and mebendazole (among others, including lifestyle interventions)

Two core strategies: Limited therapy : Conservative use with conventional care Aggressive therapy : High-dose, multi-agent support for aggressive tumors



This individualized model provides hope where none was offered by mainstream oncology.

📄 Download the full PDF

Stopping the 10 Deadliest Cancers

We’ve outlined how repurposed drugs and metabolic strategies can target the cancers that kill the most people: lung, colorectal, pancreatic, breast, liver, and more.

Webinars, Blog Posts, and Guides

Our library is packed with resources for patients, caregivers, and doctors ready to think differently:

Much More to Come!

We’re not done. Not even close.

Dr. Paul Marik is developing a number of follow-up guides supporting Cancer Care.

Dr. Kristina Carman is creating new nutritional guides for cancer patients.

We’re developing our cancer pipeline broadly with community-level prevention tools, physician training platforms, and more.

Help Fund the Team That Delivers

We started this article by asking: Where does all the cancer money go?

Too often, it vanishes into bureaucracy, advertising, or outdated research priorities. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

With just a fraction of the funding, we’ve already created free patient guides, breakthrough protocols, and a global community of doctors and caregivers who are changing lives. Now, we’re asking for your help to scale it.

Please Support Our mission.

